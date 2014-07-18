What are dry eyes? Dry eyes occur when your tear glands don’t produce enough tears to lubricate your eyes. This condition can be uncomfortable and painful. It can be caused by both medical and environmental factors.

What is dry eye syndrome? Dry eye syndrome is a general term used to describe dry eyes caused by either poor quality tears or diminished tear production. The symptoms include: scratchy, dry, and painful sensation in both of your eyes

feeling like something is in your eyes

redness

mucus in or around your eyes

light sensitivity

fatigued eyes

blurred vision There are a number of factors that can cause dry eyes. These include: aging

certain medications

certain medical conditions

environmental factors

contacts

allergies

Change your environment Environmental factors are a common cause of dry eyes. Avoid cigarette smoke, and stay indoors when it’s windy. Use appropriate eyewear to protect your eyes from wind when engaging in activities such as riding a bike or motorcycle, skiing, or riding in a convertible. It may also be helpful to get a humidifier for your home to add moisture to the air.

Supplement your diet with fatty acids Research indicates that eating more omega-3 fatty acids may relieve the symptoms of dry eyes. This fat is known to reduce inflammation in the body. It may help relieve dry eyes by reducing eye inflammation, allowing for more tear production and higher quality tears. You can use omega-3 supplements, or eat more foods rich in this nutrient, such as: ground flaxseed and flaxseed oil

palm oil

soybean oil

chia seeds

fatty fish, including salmon, tuna, sardines, and mackerel

walnuts

eggs that have been supplemented with omega-3 fats

Try drops or ointments There are a number of nonprescription products for dry eyes that may bring you relief. Eye drops, or artificial tears, can bring you temporary relief. Keep in mind that some eye drops contain preservatives. These usually come in multidose vials and contain preservatives to prevent bacterial growth once a vial is opened. If your eyes react badly to drops with preservatives, or if you apply eye drops more than four times a day, you should use preservative-free drops. Preservative-free drops usually come in single dose vials. Ointments are thicker than drops and are designed to coat the eyeball and provide longer-term relief from dryness. However, ointments can impair your vision while you’re using them. It’s best to use them before bedtime and stick to drops during the day.

When to see your doctor for dry eyes If these remedies don’t bring you relief, or if you think you have a more serious condition causing your dry eyes, it’s time to see your doctor. Here are some symptoms that should prompt you to call your doctor for an appointment: redness and swelling

pain beyond mild irritation

an eye injury

flaking or discharge from the eye

joint pain, swelling, and stiffness

dry mouth

continued dryness after a few days of self-care Dry eyes are usually temporary, and are a natural part of aging for most people. But in some cases, the condition is caused by something more serious. Try home care for relief and see your doctor if needed.