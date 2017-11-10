What is celiac disease? Celiac disease is a digestive disorder caused by an abnormal immune reaction to gluten. Celiac disease is also known as: sprue

nontropical sprue

gluten-sensitive enteropathy Gluten is a protein found in foods made with wheat, barley, rye, and triticale. It is also found in oats that have been made in processing plants that handle other grains. Gluten can even be found in some medicines, vitamins, and lipsticks. Gluten intolerance, also known as gluten sensitivity, is characterized by the body’s inability to digest or break down gluten. Some people with gluten intolerance have a mild sensitivity to gluten, while others have celiac disease which is an autoimmune disorder. In celiac disease, the immune response to gluten creates toxins that destroy the villi. Villi are tiny finger-like protrusions inside the small intestines. When the villi become damaged, the body is unable to absorb nutrients from food. This can lead to malnutrition and other serious health complications, including permanent intestinal damage. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, about 1 in 141 Americans has celiac disease. People with celiac disease need to eliminate all forms of gluten from their diet. This includes most bread products, baked goods, beer, and foods where gluten may be used as a stabilizing ingredient.

What are the symptoms of celiac disease? Celiac disease symptoms usually involve the intestines and digestive system, but they can also affect other parts of the body. Children and adults tend to have a different set of symptoms. Celiac disease symptoms in children Children with celiac disease can feel tired and irritable. They may also be smaller than normal and have delayed puberty. Other common symptoms include: weight loss

vomiting

abdominal bloating

abdominal pain

persistent diarrhea or constipation

pale, fatty, foul-smelling stools Celiac disease symptoms in adults Adults with celiac disease may experience digestive symptoms. In most cases, however, symptoms also affect other areas of the body. These symptoms may include: iron-deficiency anemia

joint pain and stiffness

weak, brittle bones

fatigue

seizures

skin disorders

numbness and tingling in the hands and feet

tooth discoloration or loss of enamel

pale sores inside the mouth

irregular menstrual periods

infertility and miscarriage Dermatitis herpetiformis (DH) is another common symptom of celiac disease. DH is an intensely itchy skin rash made up of bumps and blisters. It may develop on the elbows, buttocks, and knees. DH affects approximately 15 to 25 percent of people with celiac disease. Those who do experience DH usually don’t have digestive symptoms. It’s important to note that symptoms can vary from person to person depending on various factors, including: the length of time someone was breast-fed as an infant

the age someone started eating gluten

the amount of gluten someone eats

the severity of intestinal damage Some people with celiac disease have no symptoms. However, they may still develop long-term complications as a result of their disease. Schedule an appointment with your doctor right away if you suspect that you or your child has celiac disease. When diagnosis and treatment are delayed, complications are more likely to occur.

How is celiac disease diagnosed? Diagnosis begins with a physical examination and a medical history. Doctors will also perform various tests to help confirm a diagnosis. People with celiac disease often have high levels of antiendomysium (EMA) and anti-tissue transglutaminase (tTGA) antibodies. These can be detected with blood tests. Tests are most reliable when they’re performed while gluten is still in the diet. Common blood tests include: complete blood count (CBC)

liver function tests

cholesterol test

alkaline phosphatase level test

serum albumin test In people with DH, a skin biopsy can also help doctors diagnose celiac disease. During a skin biopsy, the doctor will remove tiny pieces of skin tissue for examination with a microscope. If the skin biopsy and blood test results indicate celiac disease, an internal biopsy may not be necessary. In cases where blood test or skin biopsy results are inconclusive, an upper endoscopy can be used to test for celiac disease. During an upper endoscopy, a thin tube called an endoscope is threaded through the mouth and down into the small intestines. A small camera attached to the endoscope allows the doctor to examine the intestines and to check for damage to the villi. The doctor can also perform an intestinal biopsy, which involves the removal of a tissue sample from the intestines for analysis.

How is celiac disease treated? The only way to treat celiac disease is to permanently remove gluten from your diet. This allows the intestinal villi to heal and to begin absorbing nutrients properly. Your doctor will teach you how to avoid gluten while following a nutritious and healthy diet. They will also give you instructions on how to read food and product labels so you can identify any ingredients that contain gluten. Symptoms can improve within days of removing gluten from the diet. However, you shouldn’t stop eating gluten until a diagnosis is made. Removing gluten prematurely may interfere with test results and lead to an inaccurate diagnosis.