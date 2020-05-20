We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process.

“Black mold” refers to several species of mold (which is a type of fungus) that have a dark green or black appearance. One such type is Stachybotrys chartarum.

The color of a mold isn’t associated with how dangerous it may be, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

Furthermore, no evidence links black molds like Stachybotrys chartarum to particular health conditions.

Molds thrive in warm, frequently moist environments, including baths, showers, toilets, kitchens, and basements. They can also grow on wood, dirt, or paper.

Mold may grow even more plentifully in humid climates or if you use a humidifier indoors.

Regardless of color, all molds should be removed from buildings and homes.

While being around mold may cause minor effects like a stuffy nose or coughing for some, it can cause stronger reactions in people with asthma, mold allergies, or weakened immune systems.

Learn the effects of mold exposure, treatment options, and steps you can take to reduce mold in your home.