The technique may provide a safe, easy, and noninvasive way to treat the social and emotional symptoms of the disease.

A form of brain-stimulation therapy called repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) may help relieve some of the non-pain symptoms of fibromyalgia, including emotional distress, and improve overall quality of life for patients living with the disease, according to a new study published in the journal Neurology.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic disorder that causes long-term pain and tenderness in the joints, muscles, and tendons throughout the body, as well as severe fatigue. People with fibromyalgia may also experience a number of other symptoms, including sleep disturbances, irritable bowel syndrome, restless leg syndrome, numbness or tingling in the arms and legs, and depression, according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMSD).

Fibromyalgia affects an estimated five million American adults, and 80 to 90 percent of those diagnosed with the disease are women, according to the NIAMSD.

Currently, prescription and nonprescription drugs and pain killers are the primary treatments for fibromyalgia. Researchers hope the results of this study will lead to a new way of relieving some of the more stubborn symptoms of the disease.

In a press release, study author Dr. Eric Guedj said, “rTMS is a way to alter the excitability of the brain. A treatment such as this may provide a safe and noninvasive complement to pain pills in some people.”

Previous studies have found brain-function abnormalities in some fibromyalgia patients, said Guedj, in an interview with Healthline. These brain areas are reachable by rTMS, but these studies did not test rTMS as a potential treatment.



“Other colleagues have reported the interest of rTMS in fibromyalgia—two clinical trials to my knowledge,” Guedj said. “Our study is the first to combine an rTMS clinical trial to a functional brain exploration in order to better understand the mechanisms of action of this therapeutic in fibromyalgia.”