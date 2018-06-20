The substance has been banned from certain bodywashes but is still allowed in toothpaste. Share on Pinterest Whether you’ve heard of it or not, you’ve probably encountered it. Triclosan is an antibacterial ingredient that’s added to many consumer products. It’s contained in some first aid products, cosmetics, clothing, kitchenware, and toys. It’s also found in at least one toothpaste in the United States. But the ingredient has become controversial in recent years. While triclosan can help kill harmful bacteria, some researchers have warned that it might also pose health risks, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has even ruled against the substance being used in certain bodywashes and bar soaps. The controversial ingredient is also being linked to potential health risks — at least in animal studies. Here’s what you need to know about the latest research.

Multiple studies raise concerns A recent study published in Science Translational Medicine found that triclosan altered gut microbiota and contributed to colon inflammation in mice. To assess the effects of triclosan, the research team fed mice relatively low doses of triclosan for three weeks. The mice developed blood levels of triclosan that were similar to levels reported in humans exposed to this ingredient. “The dosages that they used in the animal diets led to blood concentrations of TCS [triclosan] that are relevant to actual human exposures, lending relevance to this study,” Julie Gosse, PhD, an associate professor of molecular and biomedical sciences at the University of Maine, told Healthline. Triclosan exposure also increased the number and size of tumors in mice with colon cancer. Based on these findings, the authors suggest that more research is needed on the effects of triclosan on human health. Gosse was not involved in that particular study. However, she’s conducted research on triclosan. In her most recent research on the topic, Gosse and colleagues found that triclosan disrupts mitochondrial function and mast cell signaling in human and mouse cells. This may have negative effects on the immune system and other cellular processes. “We also found inflammation caused by triclosan in cell culture, in primary human skin cells, which are directly exposed when humans come into skin contact with triclosan-containing products,” Gosse said. Other research teams have also found evidence of adverse health effects associated with triclosan. In a review article published in 2017 , Gosse and her co-author reported that triclosan has been associated with cancer development and decreased cardiovascular function in mice. Some studies in humans also suggest that triclosan exposure might have negative effects on fertility, fetal development, and rates of asthma. Bacteria that are exposed to triclosan can also become resistant to it, which has raised concerns about triclosan’s role in antibiotic resistance. Due to these concerns, Gosse and others have called for more research on triclosan and its effects.