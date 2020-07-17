Emergency department physician Dr. Rajiv Bahl talks about what he’s seeing in Florida.

We’ve come a long way since the United States announced its first case of SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, in Washington state on Jan. 21.

And we’re not anywhere close to having finished fighting.

Models now predict more than 220,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the United States by November.

Despite the rising numbers of deaths, most people don’t see visible evidence of the virus’s toll.

Here’s what we see in the hospital.

In the early stages of Florida’s wave in the spring, the individuals who were mostly coming to my emergency department were younger. They were walking, talking, and looked to be in little distress, which is expected, as most were relatively healthy.

They presented with upper respiratory symptoms like cough, sore throat, body aches, and congestion — all of which were consistent with COVID-19.

They didn’t seem to mind what was going on until we started to talk about COVID-19 and their potential of having the virus. At this point in the pandemic, many understood the pitfalls of the virus, and they gathered they could get worse.

These younger patients would come in, be worked up, and would usually be discharged home within a few hours. The emergency department remained efficient during these times, and many of these patients didn’t require extensive medical attention.

In the early weeks of the outbreak, these patients were stable and in no respiratory distress, even though they likely had COVID-19.

Importantly, they could stay in isolation at home.

But as the outbreak wore on, restaurants and stores opened up. The beaches started to become crowded.

With college students and younger individuals back at their family home, now multiple generations were sharing space. And then, the people coming to the emergency department started to change.

Older people are now arriving through the front door and in ambulances. We can see and feel the change in hospital and patient dynamics.

Older patients are coming in with the same symptoms as their younger counterparts, but worse. Their shortness of breath requires supplemental oxygen, the coughs are hacking, and the patients are a lot more fatigued.

To make things worse, many of these patients have underlying conditions, which lead to worse COVID-19 outcomes.

These conditions aren’t rare: Having high blood pressure, obesity, and high cholesterol raises the likelihood of a severe COVID-19 infection.

Their work of breathing is more intense. They are weaker, suffer stronger body aches, and tend to decline much faster than younger individuals. They need more from the healthcare system to survive.

In many circumstances, these patients are going through this frightening experience in the hospital alone. Patients who have COVID-19 symptoms are restricted on visitors to reduce the spread of the virus.

With the growing, busy nature of the emergency department, taking care of patients and updating families create its own challenges. Every patient had individual needs despite all attempts to create a uniform process of taking care of these critical patients.

These patients require supplemental oxygen, additional medications, and even vents or intubation.

The simple cases of COVID-19 still come into the emergency department, but now we have added pressures with patients with greater health needs and demands.

There are pressures on the healthcare system on multiple levels, including increasing demands from staff, need of beds, and the increasing critical needs of patients.

This virus is still evolving, and because of the nature of it, we’re learning as fast as we can. There’s new research that helps guide treatment plans — but we don’t have it perfected yet.

This virus is deadly. Major organs fail, breathing decreases, and hearts stop beating. While the majority survive, it’s those who don’t survive who stick with you.