This article was updated on April 27, 2020 to include information about home testing kits and on April 29, 2020 to include additional symptoms of the 2019 coronavirus. SARS-CoV-2 is a new coronavirus that emerged in late 2019. It causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19. Many people who get COVID-19 have a mild illness while others can become severely ill. COVID-19 shares many similarities with seasonal influenza. However, there are also several differences between the two. Below, we'll take a deeper dive into what we know so far about how COVID-19 differs from the flu.

COVID-19 vs. the flu: What to know COVID-19 and the flu both cause respiratory illness and the symptoms can be very similar. However, there are also key differences. Let's break this down further. How Does COVID-19 Differ from the Flu?

Incubation period The incubation period is the time that passes between the initial infection and the onset of symptoms. COVID-19. The incubation period ranges between 2 and 14 days. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the median incubation period is estimated to be 4 to 5 days.

Symptom onset There are also some differences between COVID-19 and the flu in how symptoms present. COVID-19. Initial symptoms of COVID-19 typically are milder, developing gradually.

Disease course and severity We're learning more and more about COVID-19 every day and there are still aspects of this disease that aren't fully known. However, we do know that there are certain differences in the disease course and symptom severity of COVID-19 and the flu. COVID-19. An estimated 20 percent of confirmed cases of COVID-19 are severe or critical. Some people may experience worsening of respiratory symptoms in the second week of illness, on average after 8 days.

Period of contagiousness The period of time that a person with COVID-19 is contagious is still poorly understood. It’s currently believed that people are most contagious when they have symptoms. It may also be possible to spread COVID-19 before you show symptoms. However, this isn’t currently believed to be a major factor in the illness’s spread. This could change, though, as we learn more about COVID-19. A person with the flu can spread the virus beginning 1 day before they show symptoms. They can continue to spread the virus for a further 5 to 7 days after they become ill.

Can a flu shot protect you from COVID-19? COVID-19 and the flu are caused by viruses from completely different families. There’s currently no evidence that receiving the flu shot protects against COVID-19. However, it’s still important to receive your flu shot each year to help protect yourself against the flu, particularly in at-risk groups. Remember that many of the same groups that are at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 are also at risk for severe illness from flu.

Will COVID-19 be seasonal like the flu? The flu follows a seasonal pattern, with cases being more prevalent in the cooler, drier months of the year. It’s currently unknown if COVID-19 will follow a similar pattern.

Does the new coronavirus spread the same way as the flu? The CDC recommends that all people wear cloth face masks in public places where it’s difficult to maintain a 6-foot distance from others.

This will help slow the spread of the virus from people without symptoms or people who do not know they have contracted the virus.

Cloth face masks should be worn while continuing to practice physical distancing. Instructions for making masks at home can be found here .

Note: It’s critical to reserve surgical masks and N95 respirators for healthcare workers. COVID-19 and flu are both transmitted via respiratory droplets that someone with the virus produces when they exhale, cough, or sneeze. If you inhale or come into contact with these droplets, you can contract the virus. Additionally, respiratory droplets containing either the flu or new coronavirus can land on objects or surfaces. Touching a contaminated object or surface and then touching your face, mouth, or eyes may also lead to an infection. A recent study of SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus, found that viable virus could be found after: up to 3 days on plastic and stainless steel

up to 24 hours on cardboard

up to 4 hours on copper An older study on the flu found that viable virus could be detected on plastic and stainless steel for 24 to 48 hours. The virus was less stable on surfaces such as paper, cloth, and tissue, remaining viable between 8 and 12 hours.