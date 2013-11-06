New research suggests that speaking a second language can delay dementia and Alzheimer’s disease by an average of four years.

Finding ways to preserve mental clarity as we age remains a major area of focus for neuroscientists. The current consensus is that an active, learning mind is one with the best chance of remaining sharp into its golden years.

New research published Wednesday in the journal Neurology suggests that people who speak more than one language have lower rates of three different types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s.

Researchers at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad, India, evaluated 648 people diagnosed with one form of dementia: Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, or frontotemporal dementia. Study participants were 66 years old on average. More than half of them spoke two or more languages, and 14 percent were illiterate.

Regardless of education level, gender, occupation, or urban or rural living, researchers discovered that bilingual people developed dementia an average of four and a half years later than monolingual ones. These results were independent of whether a person could read or not.

Author Suvarna Alladi said that their study is the first to show that speaking a second language has a protective effect, regardless of a person’s education level.

“Speaking more than one language is thought to lead to better development of the areas of the brain that handle executive functions and attention tasks, which may help protect from the onset of dementia,” she said in a statement accompanying the study.