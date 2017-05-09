When people talk about brain foods, fatty fish is often at the top of the list.

This type of fish includes salmon, trout and sardines, which are all rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids ( 1 ).

About 60% of your brain is made of fat, and half of that fat is the omega-3 kind ( 2 ).

Your brain uses omega-3s to build brain and nerve cells, and these fats are essential for learning and memory ( 2 , 3 ).

Omega 3-s also have a couple additional benefits for your brain.

For one thing, they may slow age-related mental decline and help ward off Alzheimer’s disease ( 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 ).

On the flip side, not getting enough omega-3s is linked to learning impairments, as well as depression ( 3 , 8 ).

In general, eating fish seems to have positive health benefits.

One study found that people who ate baked or broiled fish regularly had more gray matter in their brains. Gray matter contains most of the nerve cells that control decision making, memory and emotion ( 9 ).

Overall, fatty fish is an excellent choice for brain health.