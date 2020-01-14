Share on Pinterest Researchers say toxic chemicals can be found in electronics, furniture, and even some food. Getty Images

Researchers say the number of health issues from cases of childhood exposure to heavy metals is declining.

However, they say there’s an increasing number of cases involving flame retardants and pesticides lowering a child’s IQ.

Some states have banned flame retardants in some children’s products.

Experts say you can help protect your child by checking labels, replacing foam in older furniture, and cleaning up dust particles with a wet mop or vacuum.

Your baby’s car seat, your upholstered furniture, your household electronics, and even some of the foods you eat could harbor toxic chemicals dangerous to children.

So dangerous they can decrease a child’s IQ.

That’s the conclusion of a study published today in the journal Molecular and Cellular Endocrinology.

Researchers from New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine said their results showed both positive and negative news.

They said health issues from childhood exposure to heavy metals such as lead and mercury are declining in the United States, likely because of decades of strict regulation.

That was the good news.

But the researchers said there are two growing threats: flame retardants and pesticides.

The researchers found that flame retardants alone caused 738,000 children to lose 162 million IQ points between 2001 and 2016.

“We have made good progress, but we still have a ways to go. Toxic exposures still pose a risk” Abigail Gaylord, MPH, the study’s lead investigator and a doctoral candidate in the Department of Population Health at NYU Langone, told Healthline.