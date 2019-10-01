Share on Pinterest Buying cosmetics online can be risky because the industry isn’t as strictly regulated as other businesses. Getty Images

A California woman was hospitalized earlier this month after using contaminated skin cream she purchased online .

. Experts say cosmetics can pose health risks because they aren’t as strictly regulated as other products .

. They add that online cosmetics can contain contaminants due to substandard manufacturing processes .

. Experts recommend consumers purchase cosmetics from a company website or other reputable vendor.

Online cosmetics is big business.

Americans spend more than $12 billion per year on beauty and personal care products on the internet, according to global measurement company Nielsen.

But with the ease in finding cheaper skin care products and cosmetics online comes the dangers of a less regulated marketplace than your traditional brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Earlier this month, a California woman was hospitalized after being exposed to methylmercury in a Ponds-branded skin cream purchased online and imported from Mexico.

The skin cream, a knockoff of the actual Ponds-brand cream, contained more than 500 times the allowable level of mercury in a skin product.

This is not the first incident of a seemingly innocuous online purchase that was labeled with a reputable brand that has landed consumers in dangerous water.

A 2018 raid by the Los Angeles Police Department turned up $700,000 in counterfeit cosmetics that were contaminated with animal waste and known carcinogenic compounds such as arsenic — all labeled as popular brands like Urban Decay and Kylie Cosmetics.

Why cosmetics?

One problem is that “the cosmetic industry is less likely to be regulated because those products do not necessarily go through federal drug screening and approval,” Dr. Wendy Ng, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Orange County, California, told Healthline.

In addition, “online products can contain harmful contaminants, [since] the processes for manufacturing and packaging are not standardized nor reported,” she said.