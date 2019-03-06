Share on Pinterest Cosmetic regulations haven’t been updated since the 1930s. Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Tuesday that certain cosmetic products sold by Claire’s and Justice retailers contained asbestos.

The FDA first learned of reports claiming that some of these items caused unsafe and adverse side effects in users back in 2017.

By the end of the year, both Justice and Claire’s had pulled a handful of products — including shimmer powder, eye shadow, and lip gloss — from the shelves.

Third-party testing initially found the products to be contaminated. To confirm these claims, the FDA conducted tests to figure out if these items did, in fact, contain asbestos.

The FDA published the results of the tests Tuesday, confirming that three products from Claire’s and one from Justice tested positive for asbestos.

The FDA requested Claire’s to recall the contaminated products, but Claire’s has refused.

The company has removed the items from stores and will honor returns of any talc-based products, according to a statement issued by Claire’s.

The company took issue with the FDA warning in their statement, saying that they found issues with the FDA testing and how they classified asbestos.

“There is no evidence that any products sold by Claire’s are unsafe. In early 2018, the three items identified by the FDA were extensively tested by multiple independent accredited laboratories, and all products were found to be compliant with all relevant cosmetic safety regulations,” said the company in their press release.

Because the FDA doesn’t have the authority to mandate a recall, the agency issued a safety alert urging consumers to not using certain eye shadows, powders, and contouring kits sold by Claire’s.

Justice had already recalled the flagged items in 2017.