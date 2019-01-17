Heberden’s nodes show in finger joints and may also be an indicator of unseen osteoarthritis in the knees.

A type of finger joint swelling long known to be a sign of osteoarthritis also could be a sign of arthritic damage in the knees.

Heberden’s nodes are bony growths that occur on the joints closest to the fingertips. They contribute the gnarled look of arthritic hands.

Heberden’s nodes typically form after the cartilage between finger joints is worn away due to osteoarthritis.

With the cartilage gone, bone rubs on bone, leading to bone loss. When the body tries to grow replacement bone on the disrupted joint, it often forms the pea-sized nodes.

Knee osteoarthritis lacks any such obvious markers, but Dr. Arya Haj-Mirzaian, MPH, says joint swelling in the fingers may be a predictor of similar damage occurring in the knees.

“The presence of (the nodes) in a physical examination is associated with a distinct pattern of worsening of osteoarthritis-related structural damage in the knee joint,” said Haj-Mirzaian, a postdoctoral fellow at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Maryland and lead author of a study linking the two conditions that was published in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology.

Haj-Mirzaian told Healthline the findings could help doctors diagnose generalized osteoarthritis even when symptoms appear limited to the joints of the hands.

He also suggested the findings could point to a new subcategory of osteoarthritis specific to people with Heberden’s nodes as a marker for systemic disease.

“Osteoarthritis isn’t a simple disorder,” said Haj-Mirzaian. “There are many different causes, including trauma, gout, genetics — they’re all totally different. Our research shows that we need to study arthritis based on (the nodes).”

He noted the nodes may affect the hips and other joints as well.

In fact, research dating back to 1989 suggests a possible relationship between Heberden’s nodes and osteoarthritis in the hips.