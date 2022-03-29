Share on Pinterest Morsa Images/Getty Images

Millions of Americans are now eligible for a second booster, at least four months after their first one.

The FDA has authorized a second COVID-19 booster shot for people over age 50.

Some immunocompromised people will also be eligible for a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Today, the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized a second COVID-19 booster for people 50 years of age and older and for certain people who are immunocompromised.

This will help people at higher risk of severe COVID-19 to get extra protection as the coronavirus regains ground in many states due to the BA.2 Omicron sublineage.

The FDA’s decision clears the way for people age 50 and older to get a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least four months after their previous booster.

Certain immunocompromised people will also be eligible for a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available to those 12 years of age and older, and the Moderna vaccine to those 18 years of age and older.

People 12 years and older with moderately or severely weakened immune systems were previously eligible for a three-dose primary series followed by a single booster.

The FDA’s move will allow millions more Americans to get an extra dose. But two key questions remain: who should get a second booster and when?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will likely weigh in on these questions in the coming days.

A second booster is being made available only to these higher-risk groups because studies suggest that they may benefit the most from an additional dose.

“Current evidence suggests some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said Tuesday in a news release .

In addition, “based on an analysis of emerging data, a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could help increase protection levels for these higher-risk individuals,” he said.