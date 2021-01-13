Share on Pinterest Bruce Bennett/Getty Images With the coronavirus vaccine rollout dragging, the federal government is recommending several changes to help get more Americans vaccinated quickly.

The federal government is urging states to offer the vaccine to anyone 65 years and older.

While states are not obligated to follow these recommendations, the change will still affect how many vaccine doses each state receives. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. With COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States rising at an alarming rate, the Trump administration announced on Tuesday several big changes intended to boost the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine and get more Americans vaccinated quickly. First, the federal government is urging states to offer the vaccine to anyone 65 years and older and to people under 65 who have comorbidities that increase their risk of severe COVID-19. “We’re telling states today that they should open vaccinations to all of their most vulnerable people. That is the most effective way to save lives now,” Alex Azar, Health and Human Services secretary, said at a press briefing Tuesday.

Federal government to release more doses While states are not obligated to follow these recommendations, the change will still affect how many vaccine doses each state receives. Starting in two weeks, the federal government will allocate doses based on a state’s over-65 population rather than the overall population, as is currently being done. States that fail to administer doses in a timely fashion may see future shipments cut. “[This new approach to allocating the vaccine] gives states a strong incentive to ensure doses are going to work, protecting people rather than sitting on shelves or in freezers,” Azar said. “We need doses going to where they’ll be administered quickly, and where they’ll protect the most vulnerable.” This deviates from earlier guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recommended a more nuanced rollout of the vaccine. The CDC’s guidelines focused on vaccinating the highest risk groups first — healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, people 75 years and older, and frontline essential workers. The Trump administration is also urging states to expand the sites where people can be vaccinated to include community centers, pharmacies, and “mega-sites” such as convention centers and arenas. Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, will become one such vaccination “super” site, Orange County officials announced Monday. In addition, the administration has authorized the release of all available doses of the vaccine to states. It had been holding back about half of the doses to ensure that there were enough available when people needed their second dose. The two coronavirus vaccines authorized in the United States for emergency use — Moderna-NIAID and Pfizer-BioNTech — both require two doses given several weeks apart for optimal protection. “Because we now have a consistent pace of production, we can now ship all of the doses that had been held in physical reserve,” Azar said. “We’re now making the full reserve of doses we have available for order. We are 100 percent committed to ensuring a second dose is available for every American who receives the first dose.” President-elect Joe Biden announced last week a similar plan to release nearly all available doses soon after his inauguration. At the time, Azar and other officials at Operation Warp Speed, the federal government’s vaccine program, were critical of Biden’s plan, reports The New York Times.