Researchers have uncovered more about the potential risks of giving birth vaginally after a cesarean delivery.

A new study found there’s increased risk, but low risk overall, of complications for women who give birth vaginally after a cesarean delivery.

Experts say women should talk to their doctors about potential risks and what they want.

Across the globe, more women than ever before are having cesarean births, commonly referred to as a C-section — a surgical procedure in which an incision is made in the abdomen and uterus to deliver a baby.

Many women who’ve had a cesarean delivery eventually become pregnant again and must decide whether to give birth vaginally, known as a planned vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC), or have another cesarean delivery, which is called an elective repeat cesarean section (ERCS).

Up until now, there hasn’t been a ton of information about the health risks and outcomes associated with a VBAC birth compared to an ERCS.

Now, researchers from the University of Oxford have uncovered more details about the risks and benefits of vaginal and cesarean births, which can hopefully address this information gap.

The study, which published in PLOS Medicine today, found that while there are more health complications associated with delivering vaginally after a cesarean birth, giving birth either way after a previous cesarean birth are both, generally, very low risk.

“These findings are important, because now physicians have more concrete data to share with their patients so they can make an informed decision,” Dr. Adi Davidov, the program director of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Staten Island University Hospital, told Healthline.

While doctors should consider these new findings when counseling pregnant women, health experts say it’s crucial to look at existing evidence about the risks of either type of birth.

“I hope that physicians will realize that this data is limited to only short-term data. Therefore, it should not be the only data that is taken into consideration,” Davidov said.