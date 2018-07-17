What is a cesarean delivery? A cesarean delivery — also known as a C-section or cesarean section — is the surgical delivery of a baby. It involves one incision in the mother’s abdomen and another in the uterus. It’s a common procedure that’s used to deliver nearly one-third of babies in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Cesarean deliveries are generally avoided before 39 weeks of pregnancy so the child has proper time to develop in the womb. Sometimes, however, complications arise and a cesarean delivery must be performed prior to 39 weeks.

Why a cesarean delivery is done A cesarean delivery is typically performed when complications from pregnancy make traditional vaginal birth difficult, or put the mother or child at risk. Sometimes cesarean deliveries are planned early in the pregnancy, but they’re most often performed when complications arise during labor. Reasons for a cesarean delivery include: baby has developmental conditions

baby’s head is too big for the birth canal

the baby is coming out feet first (breech birth)

early pregnancy complications

mother’s health problems, such as high blood pressure or unstable heart disease

mother has active genital herpes that could be transmitted to the baby

previous cesarean delivery

problems with the placenta, such as placental abruption or placenta previa

problems with the umbilical cord

reduced oxygen supply to the baby

stalled labor

the baby is coming out shoulder first (transverse labor)

The risks of a cesarean delivery A cesarean delivery is becoming a more common delivery type worldwide , but it’s still a major surgery that carries risks for both mother and child. Vaginal birth remains the preferred method for the lowest risk of complications. The risks of a cesarean delivery include: bleeding

blood clots

breathing problems for the child, especially if done before 39 weeks of pregnancy

increased risks for future pregnancies

infection

injury to the child during surgery

longer recovery time compared with vaginal birth

surgical injury to other organs

adhesions, hernia, and other complications of abdominal surgery You and your doctor will discuss your birthing options before your due date. Your doctor will also be able to determine if you or your baby are showing any signs of complications that would require a cesarean delivery.

How to prepare for a cesarean delivery If you and your doctor decide that a cesarean delivery is the best option for delivery, your doctor will give you complete instructions about what you can do to lower your risk of complications and have a successful cesarean delivery. As with any pregnancy, prenatal appointments will involve many checkups. This will include blood tests and other examinations to determine your health for the possibility of a cesarean delivery. Your doctor will make sure to record your blood type in case you need a blood transfusion during the surgery. Blood transfusions are rarely needed during a cesarean delivery, but your doctor will be prepared for any complications. Even if you aren’t planning to have a cesarean delivery, you should always prepare for the unexpected. At prenatal appointments with your doctor, discuss your risk factors for a cesarean delivery and what you can do to lower them. Make sure all of your questions are answered, and that you understand what could happen if you need to have an emergency cesarean delivery before your due date. Because a cesarean delivery takes additional time to recover from than normal birth, arranging to have an extra set of hands around the house will be helpful. Not only will you be recovering from surgery, but your new baby will need some attention as well.

How a cesarean delivery is performed Plan to stay in the hospital for three to four days while you recover from your surgery. Before the surgery, your abdomen will be cleaned and you’ll be prepared for receiving intravenous (IV) fluids into your arm. This allows doctors to administer fluids and any type of medications you may need. You will also have a catheter put in to keep your bladder empty during the surgery. There are three types of anesthesia offered to delivering mothers: spinal block: anesthesia that’s injected directly into the sac that surrounds your spinal cord, thus numbing the lower part of your body

epidural: a common anesthesia for both vaginal and cesarean deliveries, which is injected into your lower back outside the sac of the spinal cord

general anesthesia: anesthesia that puts you into a painless sleep, and is usually reserved for emergency situations When you have been properly medicated and numbed, your doctor will make an incision just above the pubic hairline. This is typically horizontal across the pelvis. In emergency situations, the incision may be vertical. Once the incision into your abdomen has been made and the uterus is exposed, your doctor will make an incision into the uterus. This area will be covered during the procedure so you won’t be able to see the procedure. Your new baby will be removed from your uterus after the second incision is made. Your doctor will first tend to your baby by clearing their nose and mouth of fluids and clamping and cutting the umbilical cord. Your baby will then be given to hospital staff and they will make sure your baby is breathing normally and prepare your baby to be put into your arms. If you’re sure you do not want any more children, and have signed the consent, the doctor can tie your tubes (a tubal ligation) at the same time. Your doctor will repair your uterus with dissolving stitches and close your abdominal incision with sutures.