If you’ve heard that red wine can help lower cholesterol, chances are you’ve heard of resveratrol — the much-hyped plant compound found in red wine.

But beyond being a healthful part of red wine and other foods, resveratrol has health-boosting potential in its own right.

In fact, resveratrol supplements have been linked to many exciting health benefits, including protecting brain function and lowering blood pressure ( 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ).

This article explains what you need to know about resveratrol, including seven of its main potential health benefits.