Overview Bedbugs are small insects that feed on blood from humans or animals. They can live in your bed, furniture, carpet, clothing, and other belongings. They're most active at night, feeding on people while they sleep. Bedbugs can be 1 to 7 millimeters long. They're flat, oval-shaped, and reddish-brown in color. They don't have wings, so they rely on animals or humans to carry them from one place to another. Although bedbug bites are rarely dangerous, they can be very itchy. In some cases, they become infected or cause an allergic reaction. If you suspect there are bedbugs living in your home, it's important to get rid of them.

What do bed bug bites look like? Some people don’t develop noticeable symptoms from bedbug bites. When symptoms do develop, the bites tend to be: red and swollen, with a dark spot at the center of each bite

arranged in lines or clusters, with multiple bites grouped together

itchy Bedbugs can bite any part of your body. But they’ll usually bite areas of skin that are exposed while you sleep, such as your face, neck, arms, and hands. In some cases, the bites may develop into fluid-filled blisters.

Symptoms of a bed bug bite If a bedbug bites your skin, you won’t feel it right away because the bugs excrete a tiny amount of anesthetic before feeding on people. It can sometimes take a few days for symptoms of bed bug bites to develop. Bedbug bites often become noticeably red and swollen. Multiple bites may appear in a line or cluster in a small area of your body. The bites tend to be itchy. They may cause a burning sensation. If you have bedbugs living in your home, they may not feed every single night. In fact, they can go multiple days without eating. It might take a few weeks to realize that the bites are part of a larger pattern. Scratching bug bites can cause them to bleed or become infected. Learn more about the symptoms of an infected bug bite.

How to get rid of bed bugs If you suspect there are bedbugs in your home, look for signs of them in your bed and other areas. For example, they often hide in: mattresses

box springs

bed frames

headboards

pillows and bedding

cracks or seams of furniture

carpeting around baseboards

spaces behind light switches and electrical outlet plates

curtains

clothes You may see the bugs themselves. You may also find drops of blood or small black dots of bug droppings in your bed. If you find bedbugs, call your landlord or a pest control company. To contain and eliminate the infestation, it helps to: Vacuum and steam-clean your floors, mattresses, furniture, and appliances.

Launder your linens, drapes, and clothing using the hottest settings of your washing machine and dryer.

Seal items that can’t be laundered in plastic bags and store them for several days at 0°F (-17°C) or for several months at warmer temperatures.

Heat items that can be safely heated to 115°F (46°C).

Fill gaps around your baseboards and cracks in furniture with caulking. Several insecticides are also available to kill bedbugs. A pest control company may have access to insecticides or equipment that might be difficult for you to buy, rent, or use on your own. Find more tips for managing bedbug infestations and learn when to call a professional.

Home remedies for bed bugs In addition to over-the-counter medications, there are several home remedies that may help relieve the symptoms of bedbug bites. To soothe bitten areas, it may help to apply one or more of the following: a cold cloth or an ice pack wrapped in a towel

a thin paste of baking soda and water

certain types of essential oils Although more research is needed, some studies suggest that camphor oil, chamomile oil, or some other types of essential oil may help relieve bug bites. Take a moment to learn more about seven essential oils that might help treat bites.

Bed bug bites on a baby If you suspect that your baby or child has been bitten by bedbugs, check their sheets, mattress, bed frame, and nearby baseboards for signs of the bugs. To treat bedbug bites on your baby or child, wash the bites with soap and water. Consider applying a cold compress or calamine lotion. Talk to your child’s doctor or pharmacist before using topical steroid creams or oral antihistamines to treat the bites. Some medications may not be safe for babies or young children. If your child is old enough to understand your instructions, ask them not to scratch the bites. To prevent scratching, it may also help to trim your child’s nails and cover the bites with a bandage.

Bed bug bites vs. fleas Bedbug bites and fleabites are quite similar in appearance. Both can cause red bumps to form on your skin. Both can be very itchy. When fleas bite you, they typically bite the lower half or your body or warm, moist areas around joints. For example, they may bite: your feet

your legs

your armpits

the inside of your elbows or knees Bedbugs are more likely to bite upper parts of your body, such as your: hands

arms

neck

face If you suspect that bedbugs or fleas have bitten you, check for signs of the bugs in your home. Bedbugs often hide in the seams of mattresses, cracks of bed frames and headboards, and baseboards around beds. Fleas tend to live on family pets and in carpet or upholstered furniture. If you find bedbugs or fleas, it’s important to treat your home or pet to get rid of them. Get the information you need to identify and treat infestations of these pests.

Bed bug bites vs. mosquito bites Bedbug bites and mosquito bites can both be red, swollen, and itchy. If you have a line of bites that appear in a small area of your body, they’re more likely to be bedbug bites. Bites that appear in no apparent pattern are more likely to be mosquito bites. Both bedbug bites and mosquito bites tend to get better on their own, within a week or two. To relieve itching and other symptoms, it may help to apply a cold compress, calamine lotion, or other topical treatments. Taking an oral antihistamine can help as well. It’s also possible to confuse bedbug bites with spider bites, ant bites, or other insect bites. Find out more about the differences between these types of bites.

Bed bug bites vs. hives Sometimes, people mistake hives for bedbug bites. Hives are red bumps that can develop on your skin as a result of an allergic reaction or other cause. Like bedbug bites, they’re often itchy. If you develop red bumps on your skin that get larger, change shape, or spread from one part of your body to another in a short period of time, they’re more likely to be hives. A small group or line of bumps that appear on one part of your body without changing shape or location are more likely to be bedbug bites. If you develop hives along with breathing difficulties, dizziness, nausea, or vomiting, get medical help right away. You might be experiencing anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. Learn more about anaphylaxis and other potential causes of hives.

Bed bug bites vs. spider bites Spider bites can be red and itchy, much like bedbug bites. But unlike bedbugs, spiders rarely bite more than once. If you only have one bite on your body, it’s probably not from bedbugs. Spider bites often take longer to heal than other types of bug bites. Some spider bites can cause serious damage to your skin, especially if they get infected. To reduce the risk of infection, wash any bug bites with soap and water. Some spiders are poisonous. If you suspect a poisonous spider has bitten you, get medical help right away.

The risks of bed bug bites Bedbugs can live in any home or public area. But they’re common in places that have a lot of people, a lot of turnover, and close quarters. You may be at increased risk for encountering bedbugs if you live or work in a: hotel

hospital

homeless shelter

military barrack

college dorm

apartment complex

business office Unlike some types of bugs, bedbugs don’t transmit diseases when they bite. But in some cases, bedbug bites can become infected. Potential signs and symptoms of an infection include: pain and tenderness radiating from the bite

redness, swelling, or warmth around the bite

red streaks or spots near the bite

pus or drainage from the bite

dimpling of your skin

fever

chills If have a bedbug allergy, you may also develop an allergic reaction after being bitten. This may cause painful swelling or intense itching around the bite. In some cases, it can also trigger a potentially life-threatening reaction known as anaphylaxis. If you suspect that you’ve developed an infection or allergic reaction to a bedbug bite, contact your doctor. Get emergency medical care if you develop any of the following after being bitten: nausea

vomiting

fever

chills

dizziness

trouble breathing