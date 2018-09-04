Researchers say most of the online videos are simply marketing tools that don’t give people all the information they need.

YouTube videos can teach you how to roast a chicken, change a tire, and clean a cut or scrape.

Can they also be trusted to provide reliable health information?

Not if you’re talking about plastic surgery, says Dr. Boris Paskhover, an assistant professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School who specializes in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Paskhover and a team of students reviewed 240 top-rated YouTube videos that demonstrated or discussed plastic-surgery techniques.

Combined, the videos had slightly more than 160 million views.

Their primary keyword targets were common plastic-surgery search terms: blepharoplasty, eyelid surgery, dermal fillers, otoplasty, ear surgery, rhytidectomy, facelift, lip augmentation, lip fillers, rhinoplasty, and nose job.

In order to objectively evaluate the videos, the team used DISCERN criteria, a scale that allows medical professionals and researchers to gauge the validity of medical information presented online or in a social media setting.

This method also allows reviewers to weigh whether the video presents additional relevant information, such as any potential risks and nonsurgical options.

In addition to the quality of the videos, the researchers evaluated the individuals who made or appeared in the videos, including whether they were healthcare professionals, patients, or third parties.

If healthcare professionals or doctors were part of the video, the team added additional scoring criteria based on their standing with the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS).