Patient advocates say more and more claims are being denied for medical services that consumers assume are covered by their insurance company.

After receiving a series of misdiagnoses, William Townsend was still feeling ill. Finally, during a family visit, he was taken to an emergency room in New Jersey in 2016.

“They discovered that there was a huge amount of fluid collecting around my heart,” Townsend, who owns a comic book store in Schenectady, New York, told Healthline. “If I had waited another few days, fluids would have squeezed it.”

To help him, doctors stuck a tube into Townsend’s chest to drain the fluids. He was released 11 days later.

Once he was cured, he faced another battle.

Townsend had a high-deductible health insurance plan, and he soon found himself socked with a medical bill totaling $180,000.

His insurer paid less than half of the bill and never explained why. Townsend scurried to cobble together the rest of the payment.

His story isn’t unique.

Experts say that insurers are increasingly denying valid claims that can range from essential services such as emergency room care and vital medical devices to treatments that some insurers refer to as “lack of medical necessity.”

In a story for the Los Angeles Times, writer David Lazarus shares how his medical claim for a new insulin pump was denied by his insurer. Although Lazarus has type 1 diabetes, the pump was labeled “lack of medical necessity.”

“This fight is a gray area,” Lisa Zamosky, senior director of consumer affairs at eHealth, told Healthline. “When insurers review these cases, something that seems medically necessary is determined not to be. That determination is an ongoing fight.”

For patients, claim denials of any kind can be devastating.

More than one-fourth of U.S. adults struggle to pay their medical bills, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. And medical debt is already the most likely path to bankruptcy.