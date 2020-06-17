Share on Pinterest Cases are rising in 21 states after reopenings started. Getty Images Many gyms, yoga studios, restaurants, and other businesses are requiring customers to sign a waiver agreeing not to sue because of COVID-19.

Waivers need to follow the normal requirements of contract law, such as being clear and easily understood.

We talked to experts about what you need to know about these waivers and what rights you have if you sign one. With U.S. states emerging from weeks of pandemic lockdown, many businesses are asking customers to sign COVID-19 liability waivers before entering. These legal documents were once reserved for risky activities like skydiving and rock climbing. But until an effective COVID-19 vaccine is available, simply venturing outside your house increases your risk for contracting the new coronavirus and developing COVID-19. Especially in parts of the country, such as Arizona, Texas, and Florida, where infections continue to rise. Given this “new normal,” gyms, yoga studios, hair salons, and other businesses are using liability waivers to shield themselves from lawsuits should a customer later develop COVID-19 or even die from it. Even President Donald Trump is reportedly asking people to sign a disclaimer excusing his campaign from liability if they attend a rally in Oklahoma later this week and then contract an infection. We talked to experts about what you need to know about these waivers and what rights you still have if you sign one.

Will waivers hold up in court? COVID-19 waivers vary. However, by signing one you basically agree not to hold a business liable if a COVID-19 outbreak is traced back to that place and you get sick or die from COVID-19. Of course, businesses are still expected to protect customers from COVID-19 by following state and local public health guidelines on sanitizing surfaces, physical distancing, and use of masks and other protective gear. But if a business ignores those guidelines — such as by packing people into a yoga class or not regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces — and you’ve signed the waiver, you may be out of luck if you get sick. “A liability waiver is truly a waiver, meaning that even if the operator of the business is in fact negligent, the person that is injured gives up the right to sue,” said W. Bradley Wendel, a law professor at Cornell Law School. How waivers are viewed in court varies by state. But waivers do need to follow the normal requirements of contract law, such as being clear and easily understood. Wendel says waivers for recreational or optional activities — such as skydiving schools, go-kart tracks, and political rallies — are generally enforceable. But New York City–based liability attorney Richard C. Bell says there’s still room for interpretation when it comes to waivers. “By signing the waiver, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you can’t sue or be successful in a lawsuit,” he said. Whether a waiver holds up in court depends in part on what the business did or didn’t do to protect customers from COVID-19. “In virtually all the states, you can contract out of what’s called ordinary negligence, but not gross negligence,” Bell said. So, if a business isn’t cleaning as often as it should or isn’t making sure everyone is following physical distancing all the time, the waiver may still be valid. But if a restaurant puts its tables 2 feet apart instead of 6, or a gym allows an employee to come into work with symptoms of COVID-19, a court may decide that that’s gross negligence. For a lawsuit to be successful, Bell says you’d also need to prove that you contracted the virus from that business. This can be difficult, because you may have come into contact with people at many locations other than that business, and it can take up to 14 days after exposure to the virus to start showing COVID-19 symptoms.