A noninvasive method could offer men with an enlarged prostate effective treatment with fewer complications.

A new treatment could provide men with relief from symptoms of an enlarged prostate with fewer side effects than traditional methods.

The minimally invasive technique isn’t entirely new, but a study presented this week at the Society of Interventional Radiology’s Annual Scientific Meeting shows that the method could be an alternative to commonly used treatments for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

“This innovative treatment offers less risk, less pain and less recovery time than traditional surgery,” said Dr. Sandeep Bagla, the study’s lead researcher and an interventional radiologist at Inova Alexandria Hospital in Virginia, in a press release. “We are hopeful that further research will confirm it to be an effective therapy for BPH.”

BPH affects about one-third of men 50 years or older, and 90 percent of men 85 years or older. According to Medscape, up to 14 million men in the United States experience symptoms due to an enlarged prostate.

Researchers looked at the medical records of 78 men who were treated for an enlarged prostate using the new technique — prostate artery embolization. Doctors performed the procedure as part of their routine clinical practice, not through a clinical study.

The procedure worked in 96 percent of the cases. The blood vessels were also successfully blocked, regardless of the size of the enlarged prostate before the procedure. Stopping the flow of blood to the prostate causes it to shrink, which can relieve symptoms.

