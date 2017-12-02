There are additional burdens that women with rheumatoid arthritis have to consider in regard to reproduction and childbearing.

“Can I still get pregnant?”

It’s a question that many young women understandably ask when they are diagnosed with a chronic incurable illness like rheumatoid arthritis.

Arthritis may not seem like a condition that would have any impact on family planning, but, in fact, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can warrant additional concerns among patients who are looking to get pregnant and start a family.

While it is an oft-repeated adage that rheumatoid arthritis goes into remission during pregnancy, that isn’t always the case.

Women also may not stay in remission during the entire pregnancy.

The Arthritis Foundation estimates that 70 percent of women go into remission during the second trimester of pregnancy. Often, if they remiss during the second trimester, they will also have reduced symptoms through the third trimester and sometimes up to eight weeks after childbirth.

While there are some women who stay in remission long term, many women do find that their RA eventually returns after having their baby.

And for some of the 30 percent of women who do not experience remission, RA symptoms may actually worsen.

This is because certain rheumatoid arthritis medications must be discontinued leading up to and during pregnancy due to safety concerns.

A portion of these drugs must also be halted during breastfeeding.

Being off of these medications long term can have a negative impact on RA symptoms, particularly for those women who didn’t experience any remission or lessening of disease activity.

The Arthritis Foundation says it’s imperative that women with RA speak to their doctors before conception if a pregnancy is being planned.

At this juncture, patients can learn which drugs may be harmful and how to best proceed in a way that is healthy for both mother and baby.