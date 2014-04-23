Could inhibiting the Rac molecule put Crohn’s disease into remission? A group of Dutch researchers think so. A new study shows that blocking a signaling molecule known as Rac may prevent new lesions from forming in the guts of patients with Crohn’s disease. Kaushal Parikh, a researcher at University Medical Center Groningen (IMCG) in the Netherlands, found that using Rac inhibitor drugs already on the market may put the disease—a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)—into remission. His work was published today in Science. The researchers studied non-inflamed and inflamed human gut tissue and found that the bodies of people without inflamed gut tissue naturally suppressed Rac signaling. Suppressing Rac helps the body defend itself against bacterial infections, which may explain why Rac inhibition reduces ulcers and inflammation. Researchers say that Rac inhibitor drugs could force the disease into remission. Learn More: Study Reveals Specific Gut Bacteria Involved in Crohn’s Disease »

Treatment May Be Lifelong Dr. Maikel P. Peppelenbosch, a researcher at Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam in the Netherlands, said the research indicates that moderate inhibition of Rac, or another signaling molecule known as Pak, might be useful for preventing flare ups or getting patients into remission. “Ideally, we envision that we would bring patients into remission with conventional therapy like steroids or maybe anti-TNF, and subsequently give a low dose of a Rac inhibitor to maintain remission,” Peppelenbosch said. Anti-TNF drugs, including Enbrel and Humira, are commonly used to treat inflammatory autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The scientists are looking to start a human clinical trial based on their research. Peppelenbosch said, however, that a treatment using Rac inhibitors would likely have to be lifelong in order to keep Crohn’s disease at bay. Related News: Thalidomide Could Put Childhood Crohn’s Disease into Remission »