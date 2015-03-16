High-risk patients who took an experimental cholesterol drug for 78 weeks had “bad” cholesterol levels 60 percent lower than those in a control group. But the potential price tag has raised some eyebrows.

A new injectable drug designed to lower LDL, or “bad” cholesterol, showed its worth in a large study that released results this weekend.

The drug, evolocumab, dramatically reduced LDL and cut the risk of negative cardiac events, such as heart attack and stroke, by half when given alongside statins. Statins are the most commonly used cholesterol-lowering drugs.

In a study of almost 4,500 patients for a year, those taking the new drug saw their “bad” cholesterol levels drop 62 percent more than those in the control group.

At the start of the study, the average LDL cholesterol measure for volunteers was 120 mg/dL, which is close to the average level for Americans. The participants were all at high risk of negative cardiac events.

“The reduction in LDL was profound and that may be why we saw a marked reduction in cardiovascular events so quickly,” lead author Dr. Marc Sabatine, a senior physician in the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said in a press statement. “It suggests that if we can drive a patient’s LDL cholesterol down a large amount to a very low level, we may start to see a benefit sooner than would be expected with a more modest intervention.”

LDL contributes to plaques, thick, hard deposits that can clog arteries and make them less flexible. Plaques can rupture, leading to fatal blood clots.

Evolocumab is a monoclonal antibody that blocks a protein, called proprotein convertase subtilisin-kexin 9 (PCSK9), that limits the liver’s ability to remove LDL cholesterol from the blood.

Previous studies had shown that evolocumab lowers LDL cholesterol numbers. But this longer-term work showed that those numbers are actually linked to a lower risk of heart attack, stroke, hospitalization, and death.