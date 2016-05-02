Recent studies show that lack of greenery makes people age faster, and that children living in poverty are more likely to have multiple chronic conditions.

Asked to describe the factors that contribute to overall health, most Americans would likely point to genetics and personal habits like diet and exercise.

But, two new studies add to growing evidence that the environment we live in is at least as powerful a driver of individual health outcomes, genetic codes, or personal efforts to eat well, exercise, and get regular medical care.

Scott Brown, Ph.D., a public health researcher at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, turned to NASA satellite imagery rather than a microscope or a DNA sequencer to measure health.

Brown studied Medicare recipients in Miami-Dade County and found that those who live in neighborhoods with more greenery in them, as shown in satellite photos, had fewer chronic conditions.

In neighborhoods with slightly more greenery than average, researchers found 49 fewer chronic conditions per 1,000 people than they did in neighborhoods with slightly less greenery than average.

Put another way, the seniors in the less green neighborhoods aged an average of three years faster than their peers in lusher areas.

Brown hopes the findings will help encourage Miami-Dade to invest in greener neighborhoods.

“Although there is up-front cost of planting trees, there could be long-term benefits in terms of lower disease burden,” he told Healthline.

It wasn’t just luck that determined which neighborhoods had more nature. The number of trees correlated with the average income of the residents.

Brown’s study thus helps answer a pressing public health question: How exactly do people living in poverty in the United States and around the world end up sicker than their more affluent peers, even after researchers account for their limited access to quality healthcare?

Additional greenery offered the biggest health bump in poorer neighborhoods, Brown and his colleagues found. That may be because adding some green space where there is almost none makes a bigger difference than adding more green space to an already leafy neighborhood, Brown said.

Read More: Why Are the Poor Still Poor? »