Newly released spending data shows drastically different billing practices among hospitals, but no one knows precisely why care is so expensive.

The Obama administration released data Wednesday from more than 3,000 American hospitals that receive Medicare payments for the 100 most common medical procedures, giving the public a first-ever view into how the country’s $2.87 trillion medical industry works.

The data show vastly different charges from hospitals for performing the very same procedure.

For example, being admitted for chest pain costs an average of $2,459 if it’s treated at Lake Whitney Medical Center in Whitney, Texas, but $81,083 at Bayonne Hospital Center in Bayonne, N.J.

Treatment for high blood pressure ranges from $2,957 to $68,961. Treatment for hardened arteries can cost anywhere from $3,070 to $69,197. Joint replacements may vary in price by more than $200,000.

These costs are covered by a variety of sources, including private insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, patient co-pays, and other sources, and are often negotiated without the patient’s knowledge.

Perhaps the best explanation for the pricing discrepancies is that hospitals can charge, in essence, whatever people will pay, considering that medical treatment rarely offers the consumer a chance to shop around.

In fact, for-profit hospitals billed Medicare 29 percent more on average than government-owned or nonprofit hospitals, according to an analysis from The Washington Post.

While hospital pricing has typically been kept secret, the veil is lifting, hopefully creating an open and competitive market in which a patient can get proper care without unnecessary expenses.

The price transparency promoted by the “Obamacare” healthcare bill is one way the government is trying to rein in the ever-expanding cost of medical care in America.

Getting treatment for a medical condition shouldn’t break the bank, but recent research shows that an increase in treatment has caused the greatest recent jump in U.S. healthcare costs.