New research finds that the prescription medication Apixaban (Eliquis) may provide better protection from stroke and bleeding events than rivaroxaban (Xarelto) for people living with atrial fibrillation (AF) and valvular heart disease (VHD).

In a recent study, researchers looked at four blood thinners used to prevent blood clots when treating atrial fibrillation to determine the best for minimizing bleeding risks.

The study’s results, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, indicated that apixaban (Eliquis) had the lowest risk of gastrointestinal bleeding. The four blood thinners the researchers examined are:

Apixaban

Dabigatran

Edoxaban

Rivaroxaban

The scientists looked at data from more than 500,000 patients who used direct oral anticoagulants in the UK, France, Germany, and the US. They found that all four of the drugs reduced the risk of ischemic stroke, brain bleeds, and all-cause mortality, but apixaban was better at lowering the incidence of gastrointestinal bleeding.

In a different study published in October 2022 in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, scientists compared apixaban to rivaroxaban. In this study, the researchers found that apixaban could provide better protection from ischemic stroke or systemic embolism and bleeding than rivaroxaban (Xarelto).

Other research compared apixaban to warfarin, but up until now, there have not been trials comparing apixaban to rivaroxaban.

Apixaban and rivaroxaban are anticoagulants, or blood thinners, that work to prevent blood clots in people with atrial fibrillation as well as other related conditions.

The researchers for this study examined data from Optum’s deidentified Clinformatics Data Mart Database to identify 19,894 patients, 9,947 took apixaban, and 9,947 took rivaroxaban. Data on each person included enrollment in a healthcare plan, demographics, characteristics, outpatient, inpatient, and prescription claims, and laboratory test data.

All patients were over 18 years and filled first-time prescriptions for the medicines. All had diagnoses of atrial fibrillation (AF) and valvular heart disease (VHD).

After analyzing the information, the researchers determined that apixaban was associated with a 43% lower risk of a clotting event and a 49% lower risk of a gastrointestinal or intracranial bleeding event compared to rivaroxaban.

According to the study, about 60% of people with AF also have VHD, which increases the risk of stroke. Anticoagulants reduce the risk of stroke by two-thirds.

“Only one uncommon type of valve disease in the US — called mitral stenosis — warrants blood thinners, but almost all forms of AF generally need some protection from blood clots forming in the heart for which we use blood thinners as a first line strategy, says Shephal Doshi, MD, cardiac electrophysiologist and director of cardiac electrophysiology and pacing at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA.