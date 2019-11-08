Share on Pinterest Kratom has been used to relieve pain and ease opioid addiction. Getty Images

Researchers say kratom may cause severe liver injury in some people.

They looked at 404 cases of liver injury connected to supplements and reported that 8 cases may be associated with kratom.

Experts say it’s too early to determine if kratom causes liver damage or other health problems.

As a plant-based supplement named kratom increases in popularity, the full picture of its potential benefits and harms is still becoming clear.

That increase has been attributed to its use as a possible treatment for opioid withdrawal as well as other potential uses.

But kratom — which is derived from a coffee-like plant and has pain relieving and stimulant qualities — has also drawn the scrutiny of regulators.

The latest development is included in new research presented today at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases.

In it, researchers conclude that kratom may cause severe liver injury in some people who use it.

The findings echo past research, although some experts say it’s still too early, as well as “irresponsible,” to conclude that kratom is the cause of these health issues and should be banned.

In the new study, researchers from the U.S. Drug Induced Liver Injury Network examined 404 cases of liver injury that had been associated with the use of supplements.

They found eight of those cases to be associated with products that contained kratom. Seven of those eight cases were thought to be due to kratom.

The study participants had used kratom for 15 to 49 days before the injuries. Six of them were hospitalized, but all recovered without the need for a liver transplant.

However, the rate of these incidences may be increasing.

The study looked at cases between 2004 and 2018. Three of these liver injuries occurred in 2017, the only year in which there was more than one.

Dr. Victor Navarro, lead author of the study and head of gastroenterology at Einstein Healthcare Network in Philadelphia, noted in a press release that the results point to a potential increase, possibly coinciding with the opioid epidemic.

“[Healthcare] providers should be aware that this readily available substance commonly used for its psychotropic effects is capable of causing severe liver injury,” he said.