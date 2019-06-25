Do the new ingredients in the popular plant-based patties make the Beyond Burger a better diet choice?

Share on Pinterest According to experts, substituting real meat with more fish and plant-based proteins like these burgers is a step in the right direction toward a healthier diet. Images courtesy of Beyond Meat

Just in time for summer grilling season, the faux-meat burger craze is getting meatier.

Earlier this month, plant-based meat products purveyor Beyond Meat introduced an update to their flagship meat-free product, the Beyond Burger.

This “now even meatier” version promises three improvements over their first burger, which hit store shelves in 2016.

First, it has more “marbling,” a nod to the natural fat layers of ground beef that account for a great deal of a real burger’s juicy, mouthwatering texture. The Beyond Burger marbling is made possible with coconut oil and cocoa butter.

The company also tooled around with ways to make the burger act more like real meat during cooking and added an apple extract to help the food turn from red to brown as it cooks.

Beet juice extract still gives the look of “bleeding” if you’re into that sort of aesthetic.

Lastly, the burger brand added a protein-rich blend of ingredients to the patties to give them a more “fibrous” appearance and make them a source of complete proteins, an important step for plant-based eaters looking to get a good boost of their daily protein from this food.

This new introduction comes as Beyond Meat and their largest competitor, Impossible Foods, are racing to fill restaurants, store shelves, and dining halls with their plant-based beefy burger look-a-likes.

Today, Beyond Meat says they’re in more than 35,000 outlets, from Carl’s Jr. and Del Taco to hotels and grocery store shelves of some of the country’s biggest brands, including Target and Whole Foods.

Impossible Foods is hot on their heels with placements in White Castle, Burger King, and Qdoba.

But despite their sizzling sales — Beyond Burger brought in $87.9 million in 2018, up from $32.6 million in 2017 — not every health-focused eater is sold on these red meat replacements.

Sure, experts have been telling us for years now that humans should eat less meat in general to improve their health and reduce greenhouse emissions, which may be speeding up climate change.

But at the end of the day, these burgers are still highly processed foods. Those generally get a thumbs-down from nutritionists and dietitians alike.

“I definitely think it’s a better alternative to so many out there,” said Jayne Williams, integrative health and nutrition coach.

“As with anything processed, I go to a rating scale: good, better, best. This would definitely fit into the ‘better’ category. While being processed, it doesn’t contain any soy or gluten, which gives it a thumbs-up.”

She added, “It does contain some ‘shelf stabilizers,’ which in my opinion aren’t the absolute healthiest, and for those who have severe autoimmune [conditions], I would be cautious. ‘Best’ would clearly be making your own, but in our fast-paced world, this is surely a win.”

Beyond Burger may not solve everything — for humans’ health or the planet’s — but it’s a good step.

“The typical American diet focuses primarily on animal-based proteins like poultry and red meat and is a contributor to chronic inflammation, which is at the root of most health conditions including heart disease, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, joint issues, and brain health,” said Carolyn Williams, PhD, RD, author of “Meals That Heal: 100+ Everyday Anti-Inflammatory Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less.”

“Looking for ways to substitute more fish and plant-based proteins, like these burgers, is really something we should all be doing — even meat eaters.”