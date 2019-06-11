A demanding workload at your job or school can increase your stress level — and your waistline. Here’s what you can do about it. Share on Pinterest Feelings of burnout from work or school can lead to unhealthy behaviors that can cause some people to gain weight. Getty Images Exhaustion and work fatigue might be bad for more than just your morale. They might be terrible for your waistline, too. A new study from researchers at the University of Georgia in Athens found that adults who feel overworked or burned out often adopt an array of unhealthy behaviors that can lead to weight gain. The researchers recruited almost 1,000 men and women who were working full-time jobs. They asked them to answer questions about their workloads as well as their feelings of exhaustion or burnout. They also asked the study participants to report their eating and exercise habits. The results showed that employees with heavier or more demanding workloads are more likely to engage in emotional eating and eat without stopping. They also tend to pick foods that have more fat. Participants who were burned out showed the same unhealthy behaviors. They also exercised less, which further compounds weight gain potential. “It makes perfect sense that chronic stress from work manifests in negative health behaviors and habits,” said clinical psychologist Carla Marie Manly, PhD. “The human psyche and physical body have a finite amount of energy. When the energy is depleted or nearing depletion, the systems won’t function at optimal capacity.” She added, “When it comes to diet and exercise habits, the overstressed employee may simply be so depleted by work that the mind unconsciously or consciously says, ‘Hey, I’m exhausted. I know I should exercise and eat right, but I just don’t have the time nor energy.’ When this cycle is repeated, strong neural pathways are formed, and the habitual unhealthy behaviors become the norm.”

Burnout is a recognized health issue The International Classification of Diseases (ICD) added burnout to their list of diagnosable syndromes in 1992. In the 11th revision of ICD , which will be released in 2022, they expand the definition of the syndrome, making it clear burnout is the result of occupational stress and related exhaustion. Some corporations and companies recognize the long-term impact this stress, poor self-care practices, and a lack of exercise can have in their workforce. Indeed, companies have been implementing workplace wellness programs for the last decade or so. Many of them focus on weight management and overall wellness, aspects of health that increase healthcare costs for the company and could lead to reduced productivity in the future. But one element that seems to be missing in many of these wellness programs is a focus on handling the demands of a job. As this research shows, these demands can play a significant role in an employee’s health. “Employers can do a great deal to create collaborative work environments that reduce stress and fuel noncompetitive, positive energy,” Manly said. “Clear employee goals, flexible work hours, and reasonable expectations also foster stress-free, positive work environments.” Manly also says employers could consider staffing a receptive, supportive HR staff because they’re “vital for reducing overall stress, offering stress-reduction learning opportunities, and facilitating ongoing support for stressed employees.”