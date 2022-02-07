Share on Pinterest People with wet age-related macular degeneration can now receive monthly eye injections. Alessio Bogani/Stocksy United

Federal regulators have approved a new injectable medication for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

The two diseases are among the leading causes of vision loss.

The new medication, Vabysmo, will require less frequent injection treatments than drugs currently used.

Experts say the new medication will also provide more options for people with the eye conditions.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new drug for treating two conditions that cause vision loss.

The drug Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa) treats wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), two of the leading causes of vision loss.

It’s the first injectable eye medication that has been approved for the treatment of both conditions and offers a more flexible dosing regimen than medications currently used.

“Vabysmo represents an important step forward for ophthalmology. It is the first bispecific antibody approved for the eye and a major advance in treating retinal conditions such as wet AMD and diabetic macular edema,” Dr. Charles C. Wykoff, a Vabysmo phase 3 investigator and director of research at Retina Consultants of Texas, said in a press release.

“With Vabysmo, we now have the opportunity to offer patients a medicine that could improve their vision, potentially lowering treatment burden with fewer injections over time,” he added.

Experts who spoke with Healthline say the drug is good news for people living with AMD and DME.

“We have medications that are already working well and treat these conditions. But the problem that they have is that patients have to receive these treatments frequently. Now, there’s a hope that… the treatment can be extended. That’s one piece of good news,” said Dr. Hossein Ameri, an ophthalmologist with the USC Roski Eye Institute at Keck Medicine of USC.

“Another one is that when you have more medications in the same field, you have more options,” Ameri told Healthline.