A study has found that people who ate five or more eggs weekly had improvements in some risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

They had lower blood pressure and blood sugar.

They also had less risk for high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.

However, dietitians say it’s too soon to conclude that eggs are good for the heart.

They say moderate consumption is still the best.

Eggs are a rich source of protein as well as nutrients like vitamin D and choline. However, they are also high in artery-clogging cholesterol.

As a result, conventional wisdom says they are only okay to consume in moderation. Currently, the American Heart Association recommends one egg with the yolk or two with just the whites per day as an acceptable part of a heart-healthy diet.

However, the authors of a new study published in the journal Nutrients note that egg consumption remains controversial with studies continuing to present conflicting findings.

Adding to that body of evidence, they found that eating five or more eggs per week was linked with improvements in certain cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk factors. After four years, study participants had lower average systolic blood pressure and fasting blood sugar.

People who ate more eggs also had a reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes or high fasting blood sugar and high blood pressure.

Another recent study, also published in Nutrients, had similar findings that linked eating one to three eggs a week with a 60% lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

The risk was lowered even further (75%) for those who ate four to seven eggs a week.

Given the findings from these recent studies, could it be that eggs are not only okay to eat but are actually good for cardiovascular health?