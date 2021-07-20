Share on Pinterest Experts note that diabetes is an inflammatory disease that can cause more serious complications if a person develops COVID-19. Getty Images

Researchers report that 40 percent of people in the United States who have died from COVID-19 had type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

They add that untreated diabetes can increase the severity of COVID-19.

They note that having an inflammatory disease such as diabetes can increase the risks associated with COVID-19 as can accompanying conditions such as high blood pressure and obesity.

About 1 of every 10 people in the United States has diabetes.

However, a new study reports that 40 percent of Americans who have died of COVID-19 had either type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

In addition, researchers say 1 in 10 people with diabetes who are hospitalized with COVID-19 die within a week, suggesting that unmanaged diabetes increases the risk of dying from COVID-19.

Untreated diabetes also increases both COVID-19 severity and complications, according to research presented recently at the 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA).

People with diabetes who were not taking medication to control their illness were hospitalized longer and took longer to recover than other people with COVID-19, according to research led by Dr. Sudep Bajpeyi of the University of Texas at El Paso.

Conversely, those with low blood sugar levels had less severe COVID-19 complications and shorter hospital stays.

Dr. Camillo Ricordi, a professor and director of the Diabetes Research Institute and the Cell Transplant Center at the University of Miami in Florida, told Healthline that the new findings square with earlier research from Italy showing that people with diabetes had lower COVID-19 survivability than people without diabetes.

“There’s a clear association between having an A1C [blood glucose] level above 7 and the risk of mortality” from COVID-19, said Ricordi.