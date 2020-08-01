However, some research suggests diet might also alleviate symptoms.

Psoriasis can be irritating and stressful. Creams, ointments, medications, and light therapy may help.

Psoriasis can develop at any age, but it usually occurs in people between ages 15 and 35 years old. The main symptoms include itchy, red patches of thick skin with silvery scales on the:

With too many cells rising to the surface of skin, the body can’t slough them off fast enough. They pile up, forming itchy, red patches.

Psoriasis occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks normal tissues in the body. This reaction leads to swelling and a quicker turnover of skin cells.

So far, research on diet and psoriasis is limited. Still, some small studies have provided clues into how food may affect the disease. As far back as 1969, scientists looked into a potential connection.

Researchers published a study in the journal Archives of Dermatology that showed no link between a low-protein diet and psoriasis flare-ups. More recent studies, however, have found different results.

Low-calorie diet

Some recent research shows that a low-fat, low-calorie diet may reduce the severity of psoriasis.

In a 2013 study published in JAMA Dermatology, researchers gave the people involved in the study a low-energy diet of 800 to 1,000 calories a day for 8 weeks. They then increased it to 1,200 calories a day for another 8 weeks.

The study group not only lost weight, but they also experienced a trend in decreased severity of psoriasis.

Researchers speculated that people who have obesity experience inflammation in the body, making psoriasis worse. Therefore, a diet that increases the chances of weight loss may be helpful.

Gluten-free diet

What about a gluten-free diet? Could it help? According to some studies, it depends on the person’s sensitivities. Those with celiac disease or wheat allergies may find relief by avoiding gluten.

A 2001 study found that people with gluten sensitivities on gluten-free diets experienced improvement in psoriasis symptoms. When they returned to their regular diet, the psoriasis worsened.

A 2005 study also found some people with psoriasis had an elevated sensitivity to gluten.

Antioxidant-rich diet

Though fruits and vegetables are an important part of any healthy diet, it may be especially important for patients with psoriasis.

A 1996 study, for instance, found an inverse relationship between an intake of carrots, tomatoes, and fresh fruit and psoriasis. All of these foods are high in healthy antioxidants.

Another study published a few years later found that people with psoriasis had lower blood levels of glutathione.

Glutathione is a powerful antioxidant found in garlic, onions, broccoli, kale, collards, cabbage, and cauliflower. Scientists speculated that a diet rich in antioxidants may help.

Fish oil

According to the Mayo Clinic, a number of studies have shown that fish oil may improve symptoms of psoriasis.