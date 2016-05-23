Low glucose, known as hypoglycemia , also causes many symptoms, including shakiness, dizziness, and loss of consciousness.

If your pancreas doesn’t make enough insulin or doesn’t make good use of it, glucose builds up in your bloodstream, leaving your cells starved for energy. When glucose builds up in your bloodstream, this is known as hyperglycemia . The symptoms of hyperglycemia include thirst, nausea, and shortness of breath.

A direct connection exists between the pancreas and diabetes . The pancreas is an organ deep in your abdomen behind your stomach. It’s an important part of your digestive system. The pancreas produces enzymes and hormones that help you digest food. One of those hormones, insulin, is necessary to regulate glucose. Glucose refers to sugars in your body. Every cell in your body needs glucose for energy. Think of insulin as a lock to the cell. Insulin must open the cell to allow it to use glucose for energy.

Each type of diabetes involves the pancreas not functioning properly. The way in which the pancreas doesn’t function properly differs depending on the type. No matter what type of diabetes you have, it requires ongoing monitoring of blood glucose levels so you can take the appropriate action.

Type 1 diabetes

In type 1 diabetes the immune system erroneously attacks the beta cells that produce insulin in your pancreas. It causes permanent damage, leaving your pancreas unable to produce insulin. Exactly what triggers the immune system to do that isn’t clear. Genetic and environmental factors may play a role.

You’re more likely to develop type 1 diabetes if you have a family history of the disease. About 5 percent of people with diabetes have type 1 diabetes. People who have type 1 diabetes usually receive the diagnosis during childhood or early adulthood.

Since the exact cause isn’t clear, type 1 diabetes isn’t preventable. It also isn’t curable. Anyone with type 1 diabetes needs insulin therapy to live because their pancreas doesn’t function at all.

Type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes starts with insulin resistance. That means your body no longer uses insulin well, so your blood glucose levels can become too high or too low.

It can also mean that your pancreas is still producing insulin, but it’s just not enough to accomplish the job. Most of the time, type 2 diabetes develops due to a combination of insulin deficiency and ineffective use of insulin.

This type of diabetes may also have a genetic or environmental cause. Other things that may contribute to type 2 diabetes include poor diet, a lack of exercise, and obesity.

Treatment for type 2 diabetes generally includes changes to your diet and exercise routines. Medications can help you keep type 2 diabetes under control. Some drugs help reduce the amount of glucose in your blood. Others stimulate the pancreas to produce more insulin. There is a long list of medications available to treat both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

In some cases, the pancreas eventually stops producing insulin, so insulin therapy becomes necessary.

Prediabetes

If you have prediabetes, it means your blood glucose levels are outside of the normal range, but not high enough for you to have diabetes. This could happen if your pancreas is slowing down production of insulin or your body isn’t using insulin as well as it should.

You may be able to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes by changing your diet, managing your weight, and exercising regularly.

Gestational diabetes

Gestational diabetes occurs only during pregnancy. Because there are more risks to mother and baby, extra monitoring during pregnancy and delivery is necessary.

Gestational diabetes usually resolves after childbirth. If you’ve had gestational diabetes, you’re at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life.