Many people choose to breastfeed instead of formula-feed because it’s cheaper than formula. There’s also a considerable amount of research that indicates breastfeeding offers several benefits for mom and baby that formula doesn’t. In infants, breastfeeding can reduce the risk of:

asthma

obesity

type 2 diabetes

In mothers, breastfeeding can reduce the risk of ovarian and breast cancer.

Breastfeeding can also help fight many global health disparities, such as noncommunicable diseases, which account for 87 percent of premature deaths in developing countries, notes the World Health Organization. Moreover, a 2016 study found that breastfeeding could reduce life-threatening respiratory infections, diarrhea, and malnutrition from diluted formula.

But all of these benefits have to be weighed in the context of mental, financial, and career health. Some people choose to formula-feed based on things like milk supply issues, which cause them to make less milk than their baby needs to thrive and grow.

There’s also the issue of not having to worry about pumping when returning to work. This is an important factor when considering single-parent households. Moreover, formula takes longer for babies to digest, so it keeps the baby satisfied for longer and can allow other members of the family to bond with the baby by feeding them.

Direct costs

If you’re a mother who chooses to breastfeed, you technically only need a working milk supply. That said, there are other elements to consider, such as lactation consultants and a number of “accessories,” such as a breast pump, nursing bras, pillows, and more.

For people who don’t have insurance or an insurance plan that isn’t comprehensive, though, the expenses related to breastfeeding can begin the first time they speak with the hospital lactation consultant. If breastfeeding goes smoothly, you might only need an initial visit.

But for many mothers, this isn’t the case. Trouble with breastfeeding can mean a number of consultations. While the cost per session depends on the parent’s location, some estimates report a lactation consultant who’s certified by the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners can charge anywhere between $200 to $350 per session.

If your baby has a tongue- or lip-tie (which can lead to breastfeeding challenges), you might face the expense of corrective surgery. That said, this condition also has the potential to cause issues for infants who formula-feed. The price of this procedure can vary. Infant Laser Dentistry in Philadelphia, for example, charges between $525 to $700 and doesn’t accept insurance.

From there, it’s likely — but not required — that you’ll need to buy a breast pump, especially if you’re working. This expense can range from free if covered on insurance to up to $300.

While purchased for convenience and not essential, the cost of breastfeeding bras and pillows, breast massagers, and lactation boosters can start to add up. But again, all of these are optional.

Meanwhile, if you’re someone who chooses to formula-feed, the direct cost of infant formula depends on a child’s age, weight, and daily intake. Brand of choice and dietary needs are also factors.

By the second month, the average baby is eating 4 to 5 ounces per feed every three to four hours. A bottle of Similac, one of the cheaper options currently available on Amazon, comes in at $0.23 per ounce. If your baby is eating, say, 5 ounces every three hours (eight times a day), that comes to 40 ounces per day. That’s roughly $275 per month or $3,300 per year.

Formula also requires access to bottles, which start from $3.99 on Amazon for a pack of three, as well as clean water . For those who face environmental inequality — like in places such as Flint, Michigan, that have had years of contaminated water — this poses an additional obstacle. If clean water isn’t accessible, the cost of buying water regularly must also be factored in. This can cost upward of approximately $5 for a case of 24 bottles.

Indirect costs

While the direct cost of breastfeeding is low, the indirect costs are higher. If nothing else, breastfeeding is going to cost you a significant amount of time, especially when you’re establishing a solid breastfeeding routine.

Other indirect costs include how much you’re able to interact with loved ones and how much personal time you might have. It also affects the amount of time you can dedicate to work. For some, this is no big deal. For others, however, particularly people who are the sole breadwinner, this is an indirect expense they simply cannot afford.

Similarly, for working parents, it’s vital that they’re given the time and space to pump enough to maintain their supply. It’s the law that employers provide employees with a space to pump or breastfeed that’s not a bathroom. But employers aren’t required to create a permanent, dedicated space.

Federal law supports women’s freedom to breastfeed at work, but employers often don’t enforce these regulations, don’t inform women of these freedoms, or enforce the regulation but make women feel uncomfortable about these accommodations.

Similarly, for many women, not having a permanent, dedicated space leads to further stress — which can impact mental health, work productivity, and milk supply.

Breastfeeding also puts the feeding responsibility almost solely on the mother. As a result, breastfeeding can be mentally taxing and challenging to maintain without adequate support. For people dealing with postpartum depression and other mental health issues, breastfeeding can be a major inconvenience, especially for those who face issues with latching and milk production.

Moreover, some breastfeeding mothers face stigma around breastfeeding in public and face pressure to cover up. That pressure and fear of judgement might compel some breastfeeding mothers to supplement or incorporate pumping.

Formula-feeding isn’t immune to social stigma, either. Many people scrutinize formula-feeding, and the parent can be perceived as not providing their children with the “best” food possible.