The screening tests you’ll need will change as you age. Once you start a test, it will likely be required periodically for the rest of your life.

Staying healthy is not the most difficult thing you’ll ever do, but it does take some effort and vigilance. One part of that effort is getting appropriate screening tests, which are used to detect potential health problems when they’re still treatable.

Pelvic exam and Pap smear

Regardless of sexual history, women aged 21 and older should have a Pap smear every three years. The Pap smear looks for signs of cervical cancer. Your doctor may let you have smears more infrequently after three consecutive normal Pap tests. This interval can also be extended in older women with a negative HPV test.

Women should also be tested for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) based on individual risk factors and age recommendations.

Screening for breast cancer

Breast cancer screening consists of clinical exams and screening mammograms. If you have family members with breast cancer, your doctor will screen you to see if you are at risk for more dangerous types of breast cancer that are linked to certain genes (BRCA1 or BRCA 2). If you’re at risk, your doctor may recommend genetic counseling or BRCA testing.

Physical exam

You should have two physicals during your 20s. At each exam, your doctor should perform a careful head-to-toe assessment and check your:

height

weight

body mass index (BMI)

Your doctor may also ask you questions about:

depression

alcohol and drug use

smoking

diet and exercise

vaccination history

intimate partner violence

Cholesterol test

Women aged 20 and older should get a baseline screening for cholesterol levels and triglycerides if they are at risk for coronary heart disease. The American Heart Association recommends women get checked every four to six years, starting at age 20. After age 45, screening for cholesterol becomes important, as heart disease risk increases with age.

Blood pressure screening

A diagnosis of hypertension, or high blood pressure, is made if your blood pressure is higher than 140/90. Because high blood pressure can lead to other complications, it should be checked every two years if it’s 120/80 or under. If it’s higher, your doctor may recommend having it checked more often. If you are diagnosed with high blood pressure, you should also be screened for diabetes.

Eye exam

Get vision screenings every other year if you wear contacts or glasses. If you don’t have vision problems, screening may not be necessary. However, you should see an eye doctor if you have any concerns.

Dental exam

You should visit the dentist every year for an exam and cleaning.

Immunizations

You should get a flu vaccine every year, especially if you are over the age of 65 or have risk factors that make you more susceptible to infection.

You should get one tetanus-diphtheria booster every 10 years, starting sometime after age 19.

If you are younger than 26, you should consider the HPV vaccine.

If you have never had chickenpox, you should get the varicella vaccine.