The second trimester can bring about several changes in your skin. You may be wondering at this time what’s normal and what isn’t. Here are a few examples of common changes that occur during your second trimester.

Stretch marks

As your belly continues to expand during the second trimester, you may start to notice some stretch marks. These are areas where your belly is growing faster than your skin can keep up with. As a result, the skin tears slightly and stretch marks are created. You will most likely see them on your stomach and your breasts. These areas enlarge the most during pregnancy.

Not every mom-to-be will get stretch marks, but many do. A variety of creams claim to reduce stretch marks, but they haven’t been proven to do so. They can, however, make your skin less itchy. Avoiding excessive weight gain during your second trimester also can help reduce the incidence of stretch marks. Talk to your doctor if you’re concerned you have gained too much weight.

After you give birth, your stretch marks will most likely begin to fade. However, it can be difficult to completely eliminate them.

Linea nigra

Linea nigra, or dark line, often appears in your second trimester of pregnancy, usually around five months. This is a dark, usually brown line that runs from your belly button to your pelvis. Some women also have the line above the belly button. The dark line is caused by the placenta creating more hormones. These are the same hormones that can also cause melasma and make your nipples appear darker.

Melasma

Melasma is also known as the “mask of pregnancy.” It’s another symptom associated with increased amounts of estrogen and progesterone. This causes the body to make more melanin, a brown pigment. In addition to linea nigra, you may also notice patches of brown or darkened skin on your face.

Pregnancy makes you especially sun-sensitive. You should wear sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or greater on your face before going outdoors. This can prevent melasma from getting worse while you’re pregnant. Doctors don’t usually recommend treating melasma. For most women, it goes away after childbirth.

Your doctor can prescribe topical medications to lighten the pigmented areas if your melasma doesn’t go away after you give birth. Always talk to your doctor about the safety of using these topical items and breast-feeding.