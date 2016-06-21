Engage your child

The first thing to do if you notice that something’s wrong with your child is to talk to them. The most important thing you can do for a bullied child is to validate the situation. Pay attention to your child’s feelings and let them know that you care. You may not be able to solve all their problems but it’s essential that they know they can count on you for support.

Be a role model

Bullying is a learned behavior. Children pick up antisocial behaviors like bullying from adult role models, parents, teachers, and the media. Be a positive role model and teach your child good social behavior from an early age. Your child is less likely to enter damaging or hurtful relationships if you as their parent avoid negative associations.

Get educated

Continual training and education is essential to stop bullying in your community. This gives teachers time to talk openly with students about bullying and to get a feel for what the bullying climate is at school. It will also help children understand what behaviors are considered bullying. School-wide assemblies on the subject can bring the issue out into the open.

It’s also important to educate school staff and other adults. They should understand the nature of bullying and its effects, how to respond to bullying at school, and how to work with others in the community to prevent it.

Build a community of support

Bullying is a community issue and requires a community solution. Everybody has to be on board to successfully stamp it out. This includes:

students

parents

teachers

administrators

counselors

bus drivers

cafeteria workers

school nurses

after-school instructors

If your child is being bullied, it’s important you don’t confront the bully or the bully’s parent yourself. It usually isn’t productive and can even be dangerous. Instead, work with your community. Teachers, counselors, and administrators have information and resources to help determine the appropriate course of action. Develop a community strategy to address bullying.

Be consistent

It’s important to have a plan for how to deal with bullying. Written policies are a good way to have something that everyone in the community can reference. Every child should be treated and dealt with equally and consistently, according to the policies. Emotional bullying should be addressed in the same way as physical bullying.

Written school policies should not only prohibit bullying behavior, but also make students responsible for assisting others who are in trouble. Policies should be clear and concise so that everyone can understand them at a glance.

It’s important that rules for bullying are enforced consistently throughout the school. School staff need to be able to intervene immediately to stop bullying, and there should also be follow-up meetings for both the bully and the target. Parents of affected students should be involved when possible.

Empower bystanders

Often, bystanders feel powerless to help. They may think that getting involved may bring the bully’s attacks onto themselves or make them social outcasts. But it’s essential to empower bystanders to help. Schools should work to protect bystanders from retaliation and help them understand that silence and inaction can make bullies more powerful.

Work with the bully

Don’t forget that the bully has issues to deal with as well and also needs help from adults. Bullies often engage in bullying behaviors out of a lack of empathy and trust, or as a result of issues at home.

Bullies first need to recognize that their behavior is bullying. Then, they need to understand that bullying is harmful to others and leads to negative consequences. You can nip bullying behavior in the bud by showing them what the consequences of their actions are.