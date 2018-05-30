Overview Share on Pinterest Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that most often occurs in children, but can also be diagnosed in adulthood. Symptoms of ADHD include: having trouble concentrating or focusing

having difficulty staying organized

being forgetful about completing tasks

having difficulty sitting still It can be a difficult condition to diagnose. Many symptoms of ADHD can be typical childhood behaviors, so it can be hard to know what’s ADHD-related and what’s not. Here are the basic facts and symptoms of ADHD.

ADHD and other conditions ADHD doesn’t increase a person’s risk for other conditions or diseases. But some people with ADHD — especially children — are more likely to experience a range of coexisting conditions. They can sometimes make social situations more difficult or school more challenging. Some possible coexisting conditions include: learning disabilities

conduct disorders and difficulties, including antisocial behavior, fighting, and oppositional defiant disorder

anxiety disorder

depression

bipolar disorder

Tourette’s syndrome

substance abuse

bed-wetting problems

sleep disorders

Medical costs Cost is a major factor when it comes to how a condition affects someone. Treatment plans and medications can be expensive, and planning around payment can be stressful. A study from 2007 suggested that the “cost of illness” for a person with ADHD is $14,576 each year. That means ADHD costs Americans $42.5 billion dollars each year — and that’s on the conservative side of ADHD prevalence estimates. Medicines and treatments aren’t the only costs to consider when dealing with an ADHD diagnosis. Other factors that can add cost include: education expenses

loss of work

juvenile justice

healthcare costs