Overview
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that most often occurs in children, but can also be diagnosed in adulthood. Symptoms of ADHD include:
- having trouble concentrating or focusing
- having difficulty staying organized
- being forgetful about completing tasks
- having difficulty sitting still
It can be a difficult condition to diagnose. Many symptoms of ADHD can be typical childhood behaviors, so it can be hard to know what’s ADHD-related and what’s not. Here are the basic facts and symptoms of ADHD.
- Males are almost three times more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD than females.
- During their lifetimes, 13 percent of men will be diagnosed with ADHD. Just 4.2 percent of women will be diagnosed.
- The
average ageof ADHD diagnosis is 7 years old.
- Symptoms of ADHD typically first appear between the ages of 3 and 6.
- ADHD isn’t just a childhood disorder. About 4 percent of American adults over the age of 18 deal with ADHD on a daily basis.
There are demographic factors that impact the risks of being diagnosed with ADHD. Children living in households where English is the main language are
Certain conditions might affect certain races in different ways, but ADHD impacts children of all races. From 2001 to 2010, the rate of ADHD among non-Hispanic black girls
ADHD affects
- Whites: 9.8%
- Blacks: 9.5%
- Latinos: 5.5%
Children are also diagnosed at
- 8 years old: average age of diagnosis for children with mild ADHD
- 7 years old: average age of diagnosis for children with moderate ADHD
- 5 years old: average age of diagnosis for children with severe ADHD
On the rise
Cases and diagnoses of ADHD have been increasing dramatically in the past several years. The American Psychiatric Association (APA) says that 5 percent of American children have ADHD. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts the number at more than double that. The CDC says that
Increase in diagnoses:
- 2003: 7.8%
- 2007: 9.5%
- 2011: 11%
50 states
An estimated
Generally, states in the western parts of the United States have the lowest rates of ADHD. Nevada has the lowest rates. States in the Midwest seem to have the highest rates. Kentucky has the highest rates.
- Nevada: 4.2%
- New Jersey: 5.5%
- Colorado: 5.6%
- Utah: 5.8%
- California: 5.9%
- Kentucky: 14.8%
- Arkansas: 14.6%
- Louisiana: 13.3%
- Indiana: 13.0%
- Delaware and South Carolina: 11.7%
Currently,
- Nevada: 2%
- Hawaii: 3.2%
- California: 3.3%
- Alaska, New Jersey, and Utah: 3.5%
- Colorado: 3.6%
- Louisiana: 10.4%
- Kentucky: 10.1%
- Indiana and Arkansas: 9.9%
- North Carolina: 9.4%
- Iowa: 9.2%
ADHD doesn’t increase a person’s risk for other conditions or diseases. But some people with ADHD — especially children — are more likely to experience a range of coexisting conditions. They can sometimes make social situations more difficult or school more challenging.
Some possible coexisting conditions include:
- learning disabilities
- conduct disorders and difficulties, including antisocial behavior, fighting, and oppositional defiant disorder
- anxiety disorder
- depression
- bipolar disorder
- Tourette’s syndrome
- substance abuse
- bed-wetting problems
- sleep disorders
Cost is a major factor when it comes to how a condition affects someone. Treatment plans and medications can be expensive, and planning around payment can be stressful. A
Medicines and treatments aren’t the only costs to consider when dealing with an ADHD diagnosis. Other factors that can add cost include:
- education expenses
- loss of work
- juvenile justice
- healthcare costs
Boys and girls can display very different ADHD symptoms, and boys are much more likely to be diagnosed with the attention disorder. Why? It’s possible the nature of ADHD symptoms in boys makes their condition more noticeable than it is in girls.
Boys tend to display externalized symptoms that most people think of when they think of ADHD behavior, for example:
- impulsivity or “acting out”
- hyperactivity, such as running and jumping
- lack of focus, including inattentiveness
ADHD in girls is often easy to overlook because it’s not “typical” ADHD behavior. The symptoms aren’t as obvious as they are in boys. They can include:
- being withdrawn
- low self-esteem and anxiety
- impairment in attention that may lead to difficulty with academic achievement
- inattentiveness or a tendency to “daydream”
- verbal aggression, such as teasing, taunting, or name-calling