That persistent tickle in your throat doesn’t usually mean you’re still sick. Here’s why cold symptoms can stick around after our bodies have fought off the illness.

You’re finally over that nasty cold, but can’t seem to get rid of the lingering cough it left behind.

Should you be worried?

“Many patients want a cold to last just a couple days, but people can have symptoms for a week or two, or even three, from a simple virus,” Dr. John Dougherty, primary care physician at UCLA Health in Beverly Hills, California, told Healthline.

He explains that symptoms like a cough brought on by a cold virus or infection are as much caused by the condition as they are by the immune system’s response to fighting off the illness.

“You’ll have white blood cells that move to fight off whatever is causing [the illness], so then, even after the cold or flu or virus is eradicated, your body is still resolving that inflammation and can cause persistent symptoms,” said Dougherty.

The most common reason people can’t kick a cough, though, is postnasal drip.

“Mucus builds up when you have a cold, and your nasal cavity and sinuses will keep dripping [the mucus] in the back of your throat, creating a tickle effect that will make you want to cough,” Dr. Laura Boyd, primary care physician at Elmhurst-Edward Health Center in Addison, Illinois, told Healthline.

Boyd says sinus cleanses like SinuCleanse can help rinse out your sinuses, while antihistamines, such as Claritin or Zyrtec nasal sprays, can help dry up the mucus.

Other reasons for a persistent cough might include the following:

Secondary infection, such as post-viral pneumonia

“Sometimes you get a viral infection, such as a cold, and then your immune system is busy fighting that off and can get distracted. A bacterial infection can take hold, which would need a second or different treatment,” Dougherty said. “If you get sick, then get better, then redouble and get worse, the worsening can be a sign of another infection that has taken hold.”

Asthma

A cough can be caused by asthma, or, when some people get a cold, they can have an asthmatic response.



“Their small airways to the lungs can constrict and that will cause a wheeze. When you hear a wheeze with the cough, that’s a concern that it could be something other than just a cough with a cold,” Boyd said.

You never had a cold

Symptoms that mimic a cold can turn out to be caused by something else. There’s a variety of other things that can mimic cold symptoms, such as nasal drip, acid reflux, and heartburn.



“The common cold should only last five to seven days,” said Boyd. “If you have a high fever or are feeling like you’re getting worse and not getting better, get checked out to make sure nothing else is going on.”