Trans fats are a form of unsaturated fat. There are two types — natural and artificial trans fats.

Natural trans fats are formed by bacteria in the stomach of cattle, sheep and goats. These trans fats make up 3–7% of the total fat in dairy products, such as milk and cheese, 3–10% in beef and lamb and just 0–2% in chicken and pork ( 1 , 2).

On the other hand, artificial trans fats are mainly formed during hydrogenation, a process in which hydrogen is added to vegetable oil to form a semi-solid product known as partially hydrogenated oil.

Studies have linked consumption of trans fats to heart disease, inflammation, higher “bad” LDL cholesterol and lower “good” HDL cholesterol levels ( 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ).

Though evidence is limited, natural trans fats appear less harmful than artificial ones ( 7 , 8 , 9).

Though the FDA’s ban of trans fats went into effect on June 18, 2018, products manufactured before this date can still be distributed until January 2020, or in some cases 2021 ( 10 ).

Additionally, foods containing less than 0.5 grams of trans fats per serving are labeled as having 0 grams of trans fats ( 11 ).

Therefore, while food companies are reducing the trans fat content of their products, a number of foods still contain artificial trans fats. To reduce your intake, it’s best to read ingredients lists carefully and limit your intake of the products listed below ( 12 ).

Here are 7 foods that still contain artificial trans fats.