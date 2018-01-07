Acne is one of the most visible ways that stress often manifests itself.

When some people are feeling stressed out, they tend to touch their faces more often. This can spread bacteria and contribute to the development of acne.

Several studies have also confirmed that acne may be associated with higher levels of stress.

One study measured acne severity in 22 people before and during an exam. Increased levels of stress as a result of the exam were associated with greater acne severity ( 2 ).

Another study of 94 teenagers found that higher stress levels were associated with worse acne, especially in boys ( 3 ).

These studies show an association, but don’t account for other factors that may be involved. Further research is needed to look at the connection between acne and stress.

In addition to stress, other potential causes of acne include hormonal shifts, bacteria, excess oil production and blocked pores.

Summary Some studies have found that higher levels of stress are associated with increased acne severity.