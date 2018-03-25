Nitric oxide is produced by nearly every type of cell in the human body and one of the most important molecules for blood vessel health.

It’s a vasodilator, meaning it relaxes the inner muscles of your blood vessels, causing the vessels to widen. In this way, nitric oxide increases blood flow and lowers blood pressure.

Supplements that increase nitric oxide in the body make up one of the most popular supplement categories today.

These supplements don’t contain nitric oxide itself. However, they contain compounds that your body can use to make nitric oxide and have been shown to provide many benefits for health and performance.

Here are 5 health and performance benefits of taking nitric oxide supplements.