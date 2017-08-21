Salt is a naturally occurring compound that is commonly used to season food.

In addition to increasing flavor, it is used as a food preservative and can help stop the growth of bacteria ( 1 ).

Yet over the past few decades, it has gained a bad reputation and has been linked to conditions like high blood pressure, heart disease and even stomach cancer.

In fact, the most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend limiting sodium intake to below 2,300 mg daily ( 2 ).

Keep in mind that salt is only about 40% sodium, so this amount is equal to about 1 teaspoon (6 grams).

However, some evidence shows that salt may affect individuals differently and may not have as much of an impact on heart disease as once believed.

This article will take a deeper look at the research to determine whether or not salt is actually bad for you.