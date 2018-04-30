Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads.

It tastes delicious, the texture is simply amazing and the way it sticks to the roof of your mouth before it melts is wonderful. At least that’s how many connoisseurs would describe it.

Of course, not everyone can enjoy peanuts. Some people are allergic, and for a small percentage of the population, they can literally kill (1).

But is peanut butter unhealthy for the remaining 99% of people? Let’s find out.