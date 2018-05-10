Dopamine is an important chemical messenger in the brain that has many functions.

It’s involved in reward, motivation, memory, attention and even regulating body movements ( 1 , 2 , 3 ).

When dopamine is released in large amounts, it creates feelings of pleasure and reward, which motivates you to repeat a specific behavior ( 4 , 5 ).

In contrast, low levels of dopamine are linked to reduced motivation and decreased enthusiasm for things that would excite most people ( 6 ).

Dopamine levels are typically well regulated within the nervous system, but there are some things you can do to naturally increase levels.

Here are the top 10 ways to increase dopamine levels naturally.