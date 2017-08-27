“Happiness is the meaning and the purpose of life, the whole aim and end of human existence.”

The ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle said these words more than 2,000 years ago, and they still ring true today.

Happiness is a broad term that describes the experience of positive emotions, such as joy, contentment and satisfaction.

Emerging research shows that being happier doesn’t just make you feel better — it actually brings a host of potential health benefits.

This article explores the ways in which being happy may make you healthier.